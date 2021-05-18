Images of the storm that caused a tornado warning over Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many Lubbock residents took pictures or video of an approaching storm Monday night. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Lubbock and most of Lubbock County at 7:41 p.m. It was renewed at 8:29 p.m. and then canceled at 8:53 p.m.

Video from the tower at 7403 University Avenue showed the rotation in the skies over Southwest Lubbock during the tornado warning. As of Tuesday morning, no damage reports were sent to NWS office in Lubbock. The forecast on Tuesday called for a marginal risk of severe weather.

Officially, Lubbock received 0.10 inches of rain.

