Images of the storm that caused a tornado warning over Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Many Lubbock residents took pictures or video of an approaching storm Monday night. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Lubbock and most of Lubbock County at 7:41 p.m. It was renewed at 8:29 p.m. and then canceled at 8:53 p.m.

Video from the tower at 7403 University Avenue showed the rotation in the skies over Southwest Lubbock during the tornado warning. As of Tuesday morning, no damage reports were sent to NWS office in Lubbock. The forecast on Tuesday called for a marginal risk of severe weather.

Officially, Lubbock received 0.10 inches of rain.

Use the image gallery below to see the storm. App users can click here for an alternate view.

  • May 17 storm, Image by Jose Salas
  • May 17 storm, Image by Jeremy Sedeno
  • May 17 storm, Image by Jeremy Sedeno
  • May 17 storm, Image by Jeremy Sedeno
  • May 17 storm, Image by jesse martin
  • May 17 storm, Image by David Ewerz
  • May 17 storm, Image by Nexstar/Staff
  • May 17 storm, Image by Jeremy Sedeno
  • May 17 storm, Image by Jeremy Sedeno
  • May 17 storm, Image by Jeremy Sedeno
  • May 17 storm, Image by David Ewerz
  • May 17 storm, Image by Vanessa Landrum
  • May 17 storm, Image by Vanessa Landrum
  • May 17 storm, Image by Tristen Garza
  • May 17 storm, Image by Vanessa Landrum
  • May 17 storm, Image by Vanessa Landrum
  • May 17 storm, Image by Sara Hendrickson
  • May 17 storm, Image by Matthew Stell
  • May 17 storm, Image by Brittany Scott
  • May 17 storm, Image by Samantha Jarpe
  • 8:11 p.m. May 17 over SW Lubbock as seen from 7403 University Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • May 17 storm, Image by Jeremy Sedeno

