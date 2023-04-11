BUFFALO SPRINGS LAKE, Texas — Emergency crews responded after a pickup truck crashed onto a house at Buffalo Springs. The location was Pony Express Trail near the shore of the lake.

Officials had not yet confirmed details, except to say no one was in the truck and no injuries were reported. But based on photos from the scene, it appeared the truck came down off a cliff. The time of the call was just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Pony Express Trail, Buffalo Springs Lake (Nexstar/Staff)

Pony Express Trail, Buffalo Springs Lake (Nexstar/Staff)

Pony Express Trail, Buffalo Springs Lake (Nexstar/Staff)

Pony Express Trail, Buffalo Springs Lake (Nexstar/Staff)

Pony Express Trail, Buffalo Springs Lake (Nexstar/Staff)

The extend of damage to the home was not clear from the photos. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.