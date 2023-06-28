LUBBOCK, Texas — The Tumbleweed + Sage co-owner, Destiny Adams told EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday what the company will do after they close. She said they plan to open an “immersive art gallery” in the next couple months.

The new business, The Weird Company plans to open The Weird Space in downtown Lubbock. The business is a merger with The Little Crow’s Market and The Oddities Art Market. Adams described the space as an “interactive art exhibit” with “wacky and wild art.” Adams added it would be a “mixture of clay café and paint by numbers.” Adams said the gallery would include an adult ball pit.

Adams said they would have themed events, just like they did at Tumbleweed + Sage.

The gallery would be a place where people can “channel their inner child” and “somewhere you can be and do whatever you want,” said Adams. The gallery will “promote the local art scene,” and will be “put together by local artists,” said Adams.

The Weird Space is set to open in the next couple months. The company is having a t-shirt fundraiser to bring in more artists, said a social media post. You can purchase a t-shirt here. If you would like to donate directly to the company, you can go here.