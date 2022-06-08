LUBBOCK, Texas — A man indicted and accused of several crimes involving children in Lubbock was federally indicted Tuesday for illegally reentering the country after being deported, according to court records.

Delmer Orlando Licona-Ortiz, 29, was arrested May 3 for the aggravated assault of a 7-year-old. He was later connected to the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old. He was also accused of taking pictures of young women.

Licona-Ortiz was accused of illegally reentering the country after being “denied admission, excluded, deported, and removed” from the country at Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana in March 2018.

In August 2021, Licona-Ortiz was found in bed with the 7-year-old by the girl’s mother, according to an arrest warrant. After he ran away, the mother followed him in a vehicle.

He ran in front of the vehicle and was hit, according to the arrest warrant. By the time officers arrived, Licona-Ortiz was not on scene.

The day before Licona-Ortiz was arrested, police responded to a convenience store for reports of an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, a mother said a man approached her vehicle while she was putting her child into a car seat. She said she felt the man, identified as Licona-Ortiz, reach around for her child.

The mother punched Licona-Ortiz in the face and told him to get away, LPD said.

As of Wednesday, Licona-Ortiz remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on several charges.

Note: Licona-Ortiz is how his name appears on federal records. He was listed in the LCDC records as Delmer Licona-Ortiz.