Immune system boosters to help amid a pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — As children start school, many parents are wondering how to protect their children from the flu, colds and even COVID-19.

“Boosting your immunity just means enhancing your body’s response to viruses or colds as you come in contact with them the best you can,” said Dr. Joshua Hill, a Covenant Health family medicine doctor.

But Dr. Hill said when looking to boost your immune system, there is no quick fix.

“Every aspect of your health affects your immunity and how you fight off different illnesses as they come along,” said Hill.

However, adding supplements to your diet can be crucial to give your immune system the nutrients it is missing.

“There are some over the counter immune boosters which have vitamin C, vitamin compounds, zinc, magnesium that can help boost up your immune system,” said Hill.

For others, essential oils are a more natural way to boost immunity that could replace taking pills.

“It’s just another source whether you are breathing it in, using it topically, in a diffuser. Even just smelling the bottle can help regulate your immune system,” Dori Ginn, the owner of Jubilee Health and Wellness said.

But, Dr. Ben Edwards of Veritas Medicine says, staying mentally healthy is just as important as what you put in your body.

“When you are fearful and anxious, when you are in fight or flight mode, that is not compatible with a healthy immune system,” Dr. Edwards said. “I don’t care how much you eat, how much you exercise, if you’re in fight or flight mode, there is a direct correlation between fight or flight mode and diminished immune function.”

Diet, exercise, and mental health are key to boosting immunity, and according to Dr. Edwards, will help your body fight off everything from the common cold to COVID-19.

“If we can do these basic diet and lifestyle things, we will have a very strong defense system, and therefore we don’t need to be scared we don’t have to walk around in fear of any germ,” said Edwards.

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, especially those high in vitamin C, as well as staying active can have some of the biggest effects on your immune system and staying healthy.