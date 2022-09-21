LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1.

Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food.

Admission Fees

Individuals 13 and over: $10

Children 2 -12: $5

Kids, ages 1 and under: Free

Parking: $5 per car

Hours of Operation

Gate Hours

Sunday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Fridays: 8:00 a.m. – Midnight

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – Midnight

Parking Times

Monday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 11p.m.

Saturdays and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Carnival Hours

Monday- Thursday: 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Fridays: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight

Saturdays: 11:00 a.m. – Midnight

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

The South Plains Fair scheduled “Special Nights” to happen during fair week

Thursday, September 22: “Buck-A-Ride Night” – ALL rides cost a dollar

– ALL rides cost a dollar Sunday, September 25: “Family Day” – Kids under 17 get in for free

– Kids under 17 get in for free Monday, September 26: “Veterans Day” – ANY veteran gets $5 admission

– ANY veteran gets $5 admission Tuesday, September 27: “Senior Citizen’s Day” – Individuals ages 60 and over get $5 admission

– Individuals ages 60 and over get $5 admission Tuesday, September 27: “$2 Tuesday” – Each ride cost $2

– Each ride cost $2 Thursday September 29: “College Night” – Present your college ID and get $5 admission

– Present your college ID and get $5 admission Thursday, September 29: “$40 Wristband” – unlimited rides from 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Ticket Prices

1 Ticket $1.50

11 Tickets $15.00

22 Tickets $25.00

55 Tickets $55.00

Ride Line Up and Attractions

Click here to see a full line-up of the rides

Click here to see a full list of the FREE attractions

Click here to see a full list of the general attractions

Food will be provided by over 35 local non-profits organizations. Click here to see a full list and map of food vendors for the 2022 South Plains Fair. The South Plains announced last week beer will also be available.

Safety Measures

The First Aid Station will be located near Gate 2 on southwest side of the fairgrounds. The South Plains Fair implemented a clear bag policy.