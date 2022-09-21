LUBBOCK, Texas— The 2022 South Plains Fair is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 22 at 6:00 p.m. and run through Saturday, October 1.
Here is the need-to-know information for anyone planning to go for the rides, entertainment, and (of course) the food.
Admission Fees
- Individuals 13 and over: $10
- Children 2 -12: $5
- Kids, ages 1 and under: Free
- Parking: $5 per car
Hours of Operation
Gate Hours
- Sunday – Thursday: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Fridays: 8:00 a.m. – Midnight
- Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – Midnight
Parking Times
- Monday – Friday: 1:00 p.m. – 11p.m.
- Saturdays and Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Carnival Hours
- Monday- Thursday: 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- Fridays: 3:00 p.m. – Midnight
- Saturdays: 11:00 a.m. – Midnight
- Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
The South Plains Fair scheduled “Special Nights” to happen during fair week
- Thursday, September 22: “Buck-A-Ride Night” – ALL rides cost a dollar
- Sunday, September 25: “Family Day”– Kids under 17 get in for free
- Monday, September 26: “Veterans Day”– ANY veteran gets $5 admission
- Tuesday, September 27: “Senior Citizen’s Day” – Individuals ages 60 and over get $5 admission
- Tuesday, September 27: “$2 Tuesday” – Each ride cost $2
- Thursday September 29: “College Night”– Present your college ID and get $5 admission
- Thursday, September 29: “$40 Wristband” – unlimited rides from 3:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Ticket Prices
1 Ticket $1.50
11 Tickets $15.00
22 Tickets $25.00
55 Tickets $55.00
Ride Line Up and Attractions
Click here to see a full line-up of the rides
Click here to see a full list of the FREE attractions
Click here to see a full list of the general attractions
Food will be provided by over 35 local non-profits organizations. Click here to see a full list and map of food vendors for the 2022 South Plains Fair. The South Plains announced last week beer will also be available.
Safety Measures
The First Aid Station will be located near Gate 2 on southwest side of the fairgrounds. The South Plains Fair implemented a clear bag policy.