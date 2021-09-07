In Lubbock Burger King armed robbery, suspect claimed to have code to open the safe

LUBBOCK, Texas — EverythingLubbock.com was able to obtain a police report Tuesday morning concerning the armed robbery of Burger King, 7006 University Avenue, which occurred August 30 just after 10:00 p.m.

According to the police report, it was “possibly related” to the shots-fired and armed robbery of Ace Cash Express, 4646 34th Street which happened the same day. A game room in Lubbock County was also robbed that same day, and while there were some similarities, officials have not said if the robbery in the county was also related.

Robbery of Ace Cash Express — images provided by Lubbock Police

In the Burger King robbery, an employee stepped out to smoke. The police report said a man approached the employee, pointed a gun, placed the gun against the employee’s back and then ordered the employee to take him to the store safe.

The employee told the gunman he did not have the code to open the safe.

“[The suspect] told [the victim] not to worry about it because [the suspect] knew the code.”

But he was unable to open the safe because the code was wrong, according to the LPD report.

At some point a second armed suspect also came into the store. They took money from the drive-through cash register. They wanted money from the other registers but those were already empty.

“[Suspect #1] and [suspect #2] both displayed firearms,” the police report said. Police gathered surveillance video. Officers were unable to locate the suspects after the robbery.

As of Tuesday, there were no updates on the case. Last week, police released images from the Ace Cash Express robbery. Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and are sometimes eligible for a cash reward.