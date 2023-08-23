LUBBOCK, Texas— The Taqueria and Mexican restaurant that was formerly known as Tipsy’s Taco Shack will have a grand re-opening on Friday at 5:00 p.m., with a new name called Quince’s Taco Shack Taqueria and Mexican Grill.

Quince’s Taco Shack will be located at Avenue Q and 50th street.

In April, Tipsy’s Taco Shack owner Paulina Madrid said she was forced to close down her restaurant because she had encountered multiple issues with the City of Lubbock.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Madrid and was told that she closed her store down for 3 months to rebrand her restaurant.

Quince’s Taco Shack honors Madrid’s late daughter Quinceñera Erika Adjuntas, who passed away in 2013 from suicide.

Madrid said that it was hard to “change and rebrand because [Tipsy’s Taco Shack] had sentimental value” to the family-owned store. Madrid added that Tipsy was her daughter’s nickname.

She reminisced and told EverythingLubbock.com that her daughter’s dream was to “grow up and make [Madrid] a restaurant.”

The taco shack will provide customers “puffy tacos” and soul food platters on Sundays, said Madrid.

Quince’s Taco Shack will be the only restaurant in Lubbock to make and sell puffy tacos, Madrid mentioned to EverythingLubbock.com. Additionally, she said that “From my research, puffy tacos are native from San Antonio so they aren’t in Lubbock.”

(Courtesy image from Paulina Madrid)

(Courtesy image from Paulina Madrid)

Madrid said that the family makes all the food fresh everyday starting at 5:00 a.m. before the restaurant opens.

“We are dedicated to give the community the best customer service they can experience,” Madrid expressed.

However, she mentioned that the restaurant will “need help from the public to grow.” She expressed her fear of possibly having to “shut down,” if the restaurant doesn’t do well, but will be hopeful.

“I just want to be successful in honor of my daughter,” Madrid expressed to EveyrthingLubbock.com.

Quince’s Taco Shack will open Thursday through Sunday in the evenings from 5:00 p.m. to midnight, tentatively, according to Madrid. On Sundays, the restaurant will be open from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The hours will be subjective to change depending on how business does once Quince’s Taco Shack opens, said Madrid.

In honor of September being Sucicide Prevention Month, Madrid hopes to dedicate Quince’s Taco Shack to bring awareness towards mental health.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 988 or 988lifeline.org.