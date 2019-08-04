In-kind services training workshops at Lubbock City Hall on Monday, August 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock will host in-kind services training on Monday, August 5, 2019. The training is open to 501(c)(3) organizations wishing to apply for City of Lubbock in-kind services for special events that occur from October 1, 2019 – September 30, 2020. The special event must be held within the city limits of Lubbock, take place at a City of Lubbock venue, or on City property and be open to the public.

The training workshops will take place in Committee Room 103 at City Hall, 1625 13th Street, Lubbock, TX 79401, on Monday, August 5. The first meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. and the second meeting will be at 4:00 p.m.

Applicants must attend one meeting to be eligible for in-kind services, or schedule an appointment with staff. Applications for in-kind services will be distributed during the meetings and all requirements will be discussed. The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on September 3, 2019.

If you have questions regarding City Services for Special Events please contact Angela Brown, Management Assistant, at 806.775.2226 or ABrown@mylubbock.us

(News release from the City of Lubbock)