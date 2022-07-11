LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

The City of Lubbock will host in-kind services training on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The training is open to 501(c) 3 organizations wishing to apply for City of Lubbock in-kind services for special events that occur from October 1, 2022 – September 30, 2023. Some of the qualifying factors for special events include: the event must take place within the city limits of Lubbock, be held at a City of Lubbock venue, or on City property, have an estimated attendance of 1,000 people and be open to the public. The training workshops will take place at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center in Meeting Room 110, 1501 Mac Davis Lane, on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The first meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. and the second meeting will take place at 4:00 p.m. Applicants must attend one meeting to be eligible for in-kind services, or schedule an appointment with staff. Applications for in-kind services will be distributed during the meetings and all requirements will be discussed. The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on August 26, 2022. If you have questions regarding City Services for Special Events please contact Magen Murchison, Executive Manager Support Specialist, at 806.775.2226 or MMurchison@mylubbock.us

