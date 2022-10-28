Roses left in honor of Felipe and Andrew Madrid along with Angelica Vasquez (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A GoFundMe account for the family of Felipe and Andrew Madrid raised more than $7,000 as of Friday morning. Police responded to a shots-fired call and house fire early Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of 124th Street.

Felipe, 18, and Andrew, 15, were found dead inside along with their mom 46-year-old Angelica Vasquez and 48-year-old William Boyles.

Police have said the investigation remains ongoing and details of what caused the fire were not yet released as of Friday. The police department crime map listed the case as “arson.”

“Felipe, a senior, was a leader in the band and served as drum major while Andrew was just starting his high school life as a freshman,” the GoFundMe page said.

It quoted their father as saying, “My family and I are blessed and inspired by all the love and support the Westerner community has given to Felipe and Andrew in this trying and tragic time.”

On Thursday, people placed roses on the nameplate in front of Lubbock High in honor of Felipe and Andrew.

Click here to see the page organized by Todd Perry.