In-person storytimes to resume at the Lubbock Public Library in March

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

The Lubbock Public Library will start in-person storytimes for preschoolers at all locations in March of 2021. The schedule will be:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursdays, 10:30 a.m.

Attendance will be limited to allow social distancing. Adults and children ages 10 and up must wear face coverings at all times in the library. It will also continue to have virtual storytimes every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)