LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — CASA of the South Plains is hosting its Inaugural CASA Classic Golf Tournament to benefit local children in foster care. The entire community is invited to participate in the October 10 event at the Texas Tech Rawls Course.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event go directly to providing support for children in the South Plains who have been removed from their homes because of abuse or neglect and are now in foster care. There are more than 700 children in our community that need the gift of a CASA Volunteer, and the CASA Classic Golf Tournament will help ensure that CASA of the South Plains is able to serve more of these most vulnerable children.

“The need to help children in the foster care system is a constant in our community,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. “We need to raise $50,000 during this event and we know the wonderful people in our community always rally to support the children that need them!”

Sponsorships and team registration are available now through September 23, 2022 at CASAoftheSouthPlains.org. Tee off will be at 8:00 a.m., with breakfast and lunch provided. Silent auction items will also be available to bid on throughout the tournament. With only one flight offered, space is limited so everyone is encouraged to secure their sponsorship or team as soon as possible!

For more information about the CASA Classic, please contact Stacy Kelley, Marketing and Development Director, at (806) 763-2272 or via email at stacyk@casaofthesouthplains.org.

Thank you to our Corporate Partners and Event Sponsors who help CASA of the South Plains support more children in the South Plains:

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains inspires, educates, and empowers solution-minded community members who are committed to supporting the best interest of children in the foster care system.

Volunteer advocates create connections and promote nurturing relationships for the child and family, encouraging hope and healing. Through court appointment and collaborative efforts, volunteer advocates share informed recommendations for the well-being of the child. CASA supports children in six counties in the South Plains: Cochran, Hale, Hockley, Lubbock, Terry, and Yoakum.

CASA’s Impact*

500 children received advocacy services from CASA of the South Plains in 2021. 248 CASA Volunteers donated a total of 5,290 hours in 2021, saving county taxpayers $290,950 in county paid attorneys’ fees. 194 youth in foster care found permanency with the help of their CASA Volunteer

in 2021.

*CASA 2021 Calendar Year Statistics

How You Can Help

Become a CASA Volunteer. Become a CASA Donor – Join Heroes for Hope and become a monthly donor. Gifts start at just $10 a month. Every gift makes a difference! Host a CASA 101 Informational Session – CASA will come to your business and educate your staff about ways they can impact the life of a child in foster care.

To learn how to become an Advocate, or if you are unable to volunteer at this time, and would like to make a donation, visit www.casaofthesouthplains.org or call (806) 763-2272.

