Inaugural season lineup for Broadway at the Buddy Holly announced, includes Les Mis & Buddy

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the American Theatre Guild announced the premiere of the Broadway At The Buddy Holly Hall Series at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences.

According to a release, the inaugural 2020-2021 season will include the following Broadway shows: Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, An Officer and a Gentleman, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical and Les Misérables.

Rent and Jersey Boys will also be included in the season as two “add-on” shows.

The full season schedule is as follows:

Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story – November 17-18, 2020

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – December 16-17, 2020

An Officer and a Gentleman – February 9-10, 2021

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – March 15-16, 2021

Les Misérables – April 20-25, 2021 Season Add-on/Swap A Show: Rent – July 7, 2021 Jersey Boys – May 18-19, 2021



The following is directly from ATG press release:

Due to the ever-changing landscape of the world, we are happy to bring you the ATGuild Guarantee for your 2020-21 Broadway Series. We want you to feel comfortable becoming a Season Member. We value and appreciate your trust and support as a patron of the arts. We as an industry need that now, more than ever.

ATGuild Guarantee:

Postponements: If a show or performance in the 2020-21 Series is postponed, please hang on to your tickets as we work to reschedule. If we are unable to reschedule the show or performance, you will receive more information at that time of your options.

Rescheduling: If a show or performance is rescheduled, your tickets will be valid for the new performance time. If the new performance time does not work for you, reach out to our Patron Services Representatives to discuss exchanges and further options.

Cancellations & Options: If a show or performance unfortunately must be canceled, you have

options as a Season Member: Choose to have a credit applied to your account for a future Broadway Series purchase Donate the amount of the tickets to Staging The Future, our educational outreach program. The amount will be tax deductible. Receive a refund for the amount of the tickets for your performance.



For more information, people can visit https://americantheatreguild.com/lubbock/.