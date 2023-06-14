SLATON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday said an incident involving an officer with the Slaton Police Department was considered “possible Official Oppression” rather than sexual assault of a minor.

The Texas Rangers responded to the request for assistance from the City of Slaton, DPS said. The City of Slaton previously said the officer was placed on administrative leave.

“Once contact was made with the Victim and family, clarity was provided, indicating the alleged transgression constituted a possible Official Oppression rather than a sexual assault,” DPS said.

The investigation remained ongoing as of Wednesday.