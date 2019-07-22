“Incredibles 2” to be shown for free at Safety City movie night

LUBBOCK, Texas – On Friday, Lubbock’s Safety City will host a movie in the park for families of the community.

According to a release sent Monday, “Incredibles 2” is the featured presentation Friday, July 26, and will begin at dusk or approximately 9:00 p.m. inside Safety City.

Safety City is located inside Clapp Park, Avenue U. and 46th St.

Families are invited to arrive early, bring their skates, bicycles, battery-powered cars, and big wheels to ride around Safety City.

Children will be able to park “cars” in front of the projection screen to watch the movie from, like they would at a real drive-in theater.

Families are encouraged to bring blankets or low-backed lawn chairs, snacks and bug spray. Come early and enjoy water, popcorn and games provided by the event’s sponsor Amerigroup.

The movie night is free and fun for the whole family. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The city describes Safety City as a unique, miniature town where students can learn hands-on the rules of pedestrian, bicycle and traffic safety throughout the school year.