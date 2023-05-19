LUBBOCK, Texas — University Medical Center celebrated Brown Elementary with a teacher appreciation dinner and a $2,720 donation, a press release from UMC said on Friday.

“Teachers across the community go above and beyond every day to enrich the lives of children,” UMC Health System stated.

In an effort to give back to the community, UMC sponsors Brown Elementary through the Lubbock Independent School District’s Partners in Education program. UMC has held multiple clothing, food, and school supply drive since joining the program in 2010.

“We’re incredibly thankful for UMC’s longtime support of Lubbock ISD and Brown Elementary School,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo. “As a valued Partner in Education, UMC has been a vital piece of connecting our schools with the Lubbock community.”

UMC thanked the many local businesses who made the event possible.