LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday University Medical Center delivered food items that employees had donated to students at Brown Elementary School.



UMC collaborates together to coordinate the assembly of the bag and transportation to the school. According to a press release, “UMC is committed to supporting the community by funding several events… in addition to the provision of food bags.”

A few events include a welcome back breakfast/lunch for school teachers, an appreciation dinner for Brown Elementary, etc…

“This year marks 15 years that UMC employees have donated food bags to students,” reported a press release. Staff members contribute monetary donations or food items to create food bags.

These events that are provided by UMC helps build relationships between the community and showcases the community giving back.

“We’re incredibly thankful for UMC’s longtime support of Lubbock ISD and Brown Elementary School,” said Lubbock ISD Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo.

UMC has been a sponsor of Brown Elementary since 2008. It is a cherished tradition between UMC and the community.