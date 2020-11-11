Indecent exposure case reported Monday morning, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were asked on Monday morning to investigate a case of indecent exposure.

A woman told police she was walking in the 2400 block of Glenna Goodacre Boulevard near the Texas Tech campus. According to a police report, a man motioned for her to come over to his vehicle. She thought maybe he needed help.

“When she got closer [he] looked down at himself and [the victim’s] eyes followed to his lap where was exposing himself,” the police report said.

“She backed away,” the police report said, “… and [the man] immediately drove away.”

As of the time of the police report, a suspect has not been located.