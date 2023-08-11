LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation said in a press release Indiana Avenue south of Loop 88 to close for overnight traffic starting at 8:00 p.m. on August 16.

The nighttime closure will allow for crews to temporarily install discharge lines for sewer bypass pumps.

TxDOT said that most Indiana lanes will reopen for traffic by 6:00 a.m. on August 19. However, northbound right-turn lane and the outside travel lane will remain closed. Lane closures are expected to be in place for two months.

Work will take place weather permitting, TxDOT said.