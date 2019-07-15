Indiana man fails to register as sex offender in Lubbock, accepts plea deal

LUBBOCK, Texas– An Indiana man who failed to register as a sex offender in Lubbock accepted a plea deal that could put him in prison for up to 10 years.

Casey Samuel Thomas, 37, pleaded guilty in 2012 to rape in Clinton County, Indiana, according to court records. Before Thomas completed his sentence, he was informed that he “had a duty to register with local law enforcement … and… comply with all other registration requirements,” because his conviction “qualified him as a sexually violent predator.

Court records state that on an unknown date, Thomas traveled from Indiana to Lubbock where law enforcement first encountered him in October 2018. “Thomas did not register as a sex offender or update his registration upon arriving in Lubbock, as required, after traveling in interstate commerce from Indiana to Texas.”

By February 2019, Thomas still had not attempted to register, according to court records. He admitted he knew he could not move to Texas without updating his registration, and he also admitted that he traveled to Texas with the intention of “relocating and habitually residing there.”

Thomas agreed under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) he traveled in interstate or foreign commerce, and he knowingly failed to register as a sex offender in the state of Texas within the prescribed period, according to court records.

If the court approves Thomas’ plea deal, then he could face imprisonment for “a period not to exceed ten years,” a fine not to exceed $250,000, a term of supervised release of “not less than five years and not more than life.”