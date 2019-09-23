Indictment sheds some light on raid in SW Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Last week federal agents and officers with Lubbock Police raided a home in 6800 block of Hope Avenue. More recently, federal court records provided a few details on what led up to the raid and a handful of arrests.

A sealed indictment was recently made available to the public for Antoine Treavon Davis who lives at the house which was raided, along with Allen Conwright and Christopher Deshun Robinson.

The three were charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Davis and Robinson were additionally charged with distribution and possession of cocaine.

The indictment does not go into specific details of how long they are accused of distributing cocaine or how they got caught.

The same grand jury last week also indicted Darrell Anthony Donaldson and Daniel Omar Chavez for conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine. Just like the first indictment, specific details were not provided.

As more court records become available, EverythingLubbock.com will provide updates.