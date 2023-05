On Sunday May 7, Endless Fun invited the Lubbock community to the first annual Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Prima Vista Event Center located at 402 N. Farm Road 179.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $10 and children age 1 and under get in free. All ages are welcome.

The event will feature more than 15 inflatables, food trucks, a toddler play area, bounce houses, vendors, a dry slide obstacle course, games, special appearances from children’s characters and much more.