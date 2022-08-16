LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to a hospital after reports of a stabbing in the 1800 block of 38th Street Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department. While police did initially say it was a stabbing, LPD later said the exact nature of the altercation had not yet been confirmed.

The call came in at 12: 52 p.m. LPD said officers responded for “reports of a disturbance.”

Police told EverythingLubbock.com that one person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Details on injuries were not yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.