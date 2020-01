Matt Dawson. Image from City of Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Matt Dawson, the firefighter injured in Saturday morning’s crash is in “serious, but stable condition,” according to Lubbock Fire Rescue.

Dawson, 30, is at University Medical Center. Earlier today he was in critical condition.

Dawson was struck in a crash that killed fellow firefighter Eric Hill and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna.