LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash at the Marsha Sharp Freeway and West Loop 289 Flyover just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday.

According to LPD, a motorcycle rider and passenger hit something. The injured were transported to University Medical Center.

