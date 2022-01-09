Injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash at MSF & West Loop 289 late Sunday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash late Sunday morning in West Lubbock.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. at the Marsha Sharp Freeway and West Loop 289.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered serious injuries, while a second person suffered moderate injuries.

Both victims were transported by ambulance to University Medical Center.

Traffic was diverting traffic around the crash scene.

Police said it was initially reported the crash had involved four-vehicles.

EverythingLubbock.com will provide additional updates as new information is released by the Lubbock Police Department.

