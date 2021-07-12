Injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash Monday afternoon near Slaton

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash just southwest of Slaton Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. at East County Road 7900 and East County Road 3300.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com a vehicle exiting a private drive on County Road 7900 failed to yield the right of way to an oncoming pickup truck.

Both vehicles collided and the drivers were transported to a hospital in Lubbock.

DPS described the injuries as minor to moderate.