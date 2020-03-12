Injuries reported in car crash near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, emergency officials responded to reports of a crash with injuries at FM 1294 and Highway 84 near Shallowater.

There is no word on how many injuries have been reported, but Jaws of life was called out to the scene and an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist reported seeing three ambulances at the scene.

Our photojournalist said it looked like a pick-up truck and passenger car collided in to each other.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information is available.