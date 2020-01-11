Several injuries reported in major crash Saturday morning in far North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene a major crash just north of Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport Saturday morning.

The accident was reported in the area of Interstate 27 and Drew Street (Farm-to-Market Road 1294) around 8:50 a.m.

Emergency radio traffic reported several injuries at the scene, including two LFR firemen and an LPD police officer.

Interstate 27 was shut down in the area of the crash.

Traffic was diverted onto the frontage roads.



We’re told emergency crews were already on the scene for an earlier crash when the second crash occurred.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.