HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas– Traffic is being diverted on Highway 114 following a major crash involving two vehicles in Hockley County on Tuesday morning, according to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO told EverythingLubbock.com the crash claimed the life of one person, and another was hurt but refused EMS.

The initial came in around 11:39 a.m., according to HCSO.

The crash took place near State Highway 114 and FM 168 near Smyer. HCSO told EverythingLubbock.com that eastbound traffic on Highway 114 was being diverted while westbound traffic was open.

This is a developing story. Check back with EveryhtingLubbock.com for updates.