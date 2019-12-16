Fatality reported in North Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle traffic crash in North Lubbock late Monday afternoon. Police later confirmed that one person died.

The crash was reported around 5:05 p.m. along the southbound lanes of Interstate 27, near Lubbock Industrial Park Boulevard.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com that a second person suffered moderate injuries.

Traffic was diverted early Monday evening off of Interstate 27 onto Regis Street.

Editorial Note: Police asked us to withhold an image of the crash at this time because family of the crash victim has not been notified. We have honored their request and temporarily removed the image of the crash scene.