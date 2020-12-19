Injuries reported in South Lubbock rollover crash Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to a one-vehicle rollover in South Lubbock Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:50 a.m. at South Loop 289 and Interstate 27.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com two occupants inside the vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

According to an EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist, the vehicle had flipped over in a bar ditch.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Lubbock Police Department and UMC EMS all responded to the crash.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.