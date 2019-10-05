Two-vehicle accident reported near the Lubbock-Lynn county line late Saturday afternoon

LYNN COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic accident late Saturday afternoon near the Lubbock-Lynn County line.



The accident was reported around 5:00 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 87 just inside Lynn County.

Sgt. Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the accident involved a Jeep Wrangler and a Toyota Camry.

Both vehicles were traveling southbound in adjacent lanes when the accident occurred.

The driver of the Wrangler failed to maintain a single lane and collided with the Camry, Bures said.

The collision caused the driver of the Wrangler to lose control and vehicle rolled.

This individual was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock and was last reported in serious condition.

DPS said the five occupants in the Toyota Camry were not injured.

Traffic was shut down for a time on southbound U.S. Highway 87 in the vicinity of the accident.



The Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and EMS all responded to the scene.



This is a developing story and will be updated as EverythingLubbock.com receives additional information.