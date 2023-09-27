LUBBOCK, Texas — Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed on Wednesday that an inmate, Anthony Jones, 27, escaped from the Montford Unit in Lubbock on September 20.
TDCJ officials said Jones escaped around 9:50 p.m. Additional details about the escape were not immediately available. According to the TDCJ, Jones was captured by the Lubbock Police Department at 12:21 a.m. on September 21.
“TDCJ appreciates the Lubbock Police Department for assisting in the search and arrest,” officials said in a statement to EverythingLubbock.com.
Officials said Jones was taken into TDCJ custody in March after he was sentenced to four years in prison for a burglary charge out of Coryell County.
LPD issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
We received a call advising of an Escaped TDCJ Inmate in the 8600 block of Peach Avenue on 09/21/23 at 12:06 a.m..Lubbock Police Department
While en route officers were advised the inmate was in a vehicle near the 900 block of E Slaton Road. Responding officers located and detained the inmate at this location without incident at 12:19 a.m..
TDCJ and OIG staff arrived on scene and took custody of the escaped inmate.