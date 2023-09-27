LUBBOCK, Texas — Officials with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed on Wednesday that an inmate, Anthony Jones, 27, escaped from the Montford Unit in Lubbock on September 20.

TDCJ officials said Jones escaped around 9:50 p.m. Additional details about the escape were not immediately available. According to the TDCJ, Jones was captured by the Lubbock Police Department at 12:21 a.m. on September 21.

“TDCJ appreciates the Lubbock Police Department for assisting in the search and arrest,” officials said in a statement to EverythingLubbock.com.

Officials said Jones was taken into TDCJ custody in March after he was sentenced to four years in prison for a burglary charge out of Coryell County.

LPD issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon: