LUBBOCK, Texas — Tavaris Jones, 36, an inmate at the Montford Unit in Lubbock, was found dead in his cell just before 1:00 a.m. on Friday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

The inmate was found with injuries consistent with physical assault. TDCJ said life-saving measures were taken, but the inmate was pronounced dead.

TDCJ said the victim’s cellmate was identified as the assailant.