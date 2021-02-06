Innovation Hub at Research Park announces the Texas Tech Innovation Ecosystem Commercialization Roadmap

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University’s Innovation Hub at Research Park wants to help new startups succeed. To that end, the Innovation Hub and its university partners have created the Texas Tech Innovation Ecosystem Commercialization Roadmap. This Roadmap is a comprehensive document designed to help guide faculty, staff, students and the Lubbock community through the process of assessing, commercializing and accelerating their innovations.

The Roadmap was created in partnership with the Office of Research and Innovation, the Office of Research Services, Office of Research Commercialization, Office of University Outreach and Engagement and the Northwest Texas Small Business Development Center.

“I am so pleased to introduce, with my colleagues, our first Roadmap tool, which unlocks our resources to help innovators find ways to realize the potential of their research and their ideas,” said Kimberly Gramm, associate vice president of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Roadmap provides the user with a thorough understanding of how Texas Tech’s “innovation ecosystem” partners with industry and other stakeholders to ensure research makes an impact on individual lives and the well-being of society. The comprehensive document outlines the technical innovation journey and helps each user navigate the path to success.

“This Roadmap is an important step in helping people to create real value, by understanding how our innovation ecosystems support collaborations and create community built on ideas and research,” said Joseph Heppert, vice president of research and innovation. “Providing this integrated vision is an important step in the maturation of Texas Tech’s innovation ecosystem.”

Texas Tech is one of 70 U.S. institutions the Association for Public and Land-Grant Universities (APLU) and its Commission on Economic and Community Engagement (CECE) designated as an Innovation and Economic Prosperity (IEP) University. This designation recognizes higher education institutions that have strengthened their strategy and practices in economic and community development while providing due recognition for their exemplary institution-wide commitment to regional economic and community engagement.

In 2020, the Innovation Hub and the Office of University Outreach and Engagement submitted a five-year report to reaffirm Texas Tech’s IEP designation and to demonstrate the university’s impact on the communities it serves. This new Roadmap, designed to help innovators and entrepreneurs both in and out of academia, is one more example of that commitment.

(News release from Texas Tech University)