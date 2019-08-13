Inside Out Foundation hosts 6th Annual West Texas Shootout

Adair Murillo, the Co-founder and Director of Research of the Inside Out Foundation, interviewed on KLBK Bright & Early about the 6th Annual West Texas Shootout.

It will be held Saturday August 17 at 6:30 a.m. at Hub City Clays on County Road 1.

Information from their Facebook page is as follows:

“The largest charity shoot in Lubbock! Come try your best shot at 100 birds on the main course, plus enjoy the new Perfect Score Station! The AR game is back, and we’re also adding an Annie Oakley option this year. HOA is a Zero Delta AR with a mounted scope valued at $1,800, and team prizes will also be awarded along with random prizes all throughout the day, plus prizes for the winners of the side games! Don’t forget, we also have a brand new Liberty Safe Board (like a Gun Board) that we are selling blocks on this year, and that safe is valued at $1,000! Breakfast, snacks, BBQ lunch and beer all provided with your entry fee! The cost for Individual shooters is $107.30 and $510 for squads of five. Pricing because of our new partner, KSSL Radio, with stations 107.3 and 94.1.”

Tickets can be purchased at winscoreonline.com.