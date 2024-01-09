LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department is set to hold its first entrance exam of the new year on Saturday after a “Meet the Recruiter” event on Wednesday.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with LPD officers and recruiters Sharnice King and Joshua Franco on what it takes to become an officer with what Officer King called the “best department” in Hub City. According to Officer King, a potential applicant must take the entrance exam, which consists of math, reading, writing and a behavioral section. An applicant must score 70 or higher to advance to the physical portion, which includes a 2000-meter row.

Applicants are encouraged to attend the department’s “Meet the Recruiter” event to get questions answered they may have before the exam. Officer Franco said a common question they receive is LPD’s tattoo policy.

“We do allow tattoos, but they can be from the wrist on up. And no neck tattoos [and] no tattoos behind the ear,” Officer Franco said. If someone comes in and has a tattoo on the top of their hand, we afford them the opportunity to go through the removal process.”

King stressed the qualities LPD looks for in its officers go beyond physical fitness; the department is looking for individuals with “integrity and leadership.”

“We want someone that’s going to be able to come out and serve the community. And you know, give them the respect that they want from their family members,” Officer King said.

The Lubbock Police Department said it typically holds three separate academies annually and lasts approximately six months. Classes will be Monday through Thursday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“The academy is going to take all of your focus definitely. But if you have the support from at least your family members and friends, that will help you out a lot,” King said.

King and Franco’s piece of advice for those hoping to be a part of the Lubbock Police Academy is to get a good night’s rest, have a good breakfast, and stay hydrated.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming an officer with the Lubbock Police Department, click here to visit the academy’s official social media page.