Intentional Living – Happy Marriages

We know the saying ‘happy wife – happy life’, well now study results show that having a happy spouse leads to a longer life.

More than 90 percent of people in western cultures marry by age 50.

Still, nearly half of married couples in the united states will divorce.

But, if you have a happy, healthy marriage, it’s good for a couples’ mental and physical health.

And according to a study published by the association for psychological science, your happy marriage can also lead to a longer life.

The research surveyed more than four thousand couples over the age of 50 and found that an individual’s life satisfaction was in direct relationship with that person’s mortality.

Participants who were in happy marriages at the start of the study were less likely to pass away during the eight-year study compared to participants who had less happy relationships.

If your spouse’s behavior is healthy and active, including a good diet and exercise, you are likely to match that active and healthy lifestyle.

If your partner is depressed and never wants to go out, your social life will likely match.