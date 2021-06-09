Intentional Living – Medical Directive Forms

Most people like to make their own decisions about everything including their medical care. But what if you are in a coma or at the end of your life. You lie in a hospital bed unresponsive hooked up to tubes. Do you want your family or loved ones to have to come to an agreement on your medical care or would you prefer to have your wishes down on paper so family would know how to proceed? In this week’s Intentional Living we talk with Dr. Kelly Klein with Texas Tech Health Sciences Center explains the documents most needed for everyone.

You can find free printable forms and instructions online by logging on to www.hhs.texas.gov and search for Advance Directives.