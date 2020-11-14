Interactive map shows COVID-19 risk in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — An interactive map created by researchers at Georgia Tech shows that the COVID-19 risk level of attending any event in Lubbock with more than 25 people is at least 80 percent.

According to the researchers, the risk level is the estimated chance that at least one person who has COVID-19 will be present at an event of a given size.

For example, in Lubbock County, the risk of there being at least one person with COVID-19 at an event with 15 people is 61 percent. For comparison, in Travis County, the risk level for a gathering of 15 people is listed as eight percent.

If the gathering size is 25 people, the risk in Lubbock County rises to at least 80 percent. For New York City, the risk level for a gathering of the same size is 15 percent.

You can find the interactive risk assessment map here.