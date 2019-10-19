Interesting Texas Tech Fans make it out to Homecoming game

LUBBOCK. Texas — On Saturday, several fans with an interesting story made it out to watch the Texas Tech football team play Iowa state at 11 a.m. at Jones Stadium for homecoming.

Thousands of people make it out to every home game, however, some stand out in what they are wearing.

Tech fan, Randy Grattis, has a pair of Texas Tech pants. The pants are red with the Tech logo scattered all over. He said he purchased them at the Red Raider Garage Sale a few years ago. He is also a Texas Tech alumnus.

“Look at ’em. They’re awesome,” Grattis said. “Everybody’s asked me where I got ’em, and I can’t bring myself to tell them I got them for 12 bucks at a garage sale.”

Grattis said he also has a pair in black for night games, but is looking to complete his outfit.

“I’m in the market for a jacket, that matches the pants. If you have one, let me know,” Grattis said.

Another fan wore a pink and red Hawaiian shirt with flamingoes and Tech logos. He told KLBK he saw them in Minnesota during Final Four.

Other fans made the distance to attend the game. Willie Willeford said he came from Hobbs.

“Partially because my girlfriend lives here and just to be on campus again. It’s been a while since I’ve been here,” Willeford said.

He said he bleeds red and black.

“Reminisce all the good times that I had. It was a good time when I was here, but I didn’t finish so…. I wish I would have,” Willeford said. “I do love Tech. I love Lubbock.”

Texas Tech’s next home game will be Nov. 16. The team will take on TCU.