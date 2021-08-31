International Overdose Awareness Day event hosted in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– August 31 marks International Overdose Awareness and on Tuesday night Arrows and Wings Life Coaching hosted an event to remember those that have lost their lives to drug overdose.

Tonia Soto, Rhenea Mathis and Cynthia Lira started this event after each losing a child to drug overdose.

“It’s important for the community to realize our children exist, even though they were living with addiction,” said Soto. “Underneath the addiction they were still our children.”

In most cases, overdose begins with addiction. Contrary to some beliefs, it does not discriminate and can happen to anyone.

“Drug addicts are people and they aren’t just the homeless people on the street,” said Mathis. “They are real people, kids and children and it’s the drug that puts their mind in the state where they just want that high.”

In 2020, over 90,000 people lost their lives to a drug overdose and that number is up 29 percent since 2019.

“We need education on the addiction,” said Mathis, adding, “the addiction is what is killing people and the stigma behind the addiction.”

Tuesday’s event was meant to bring these conversations to light and hopefully save lives down the road.