LUBBOCK, Texas — According to a press release Intocable Evolucion Tour 2023 will be making at stop at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on November 5, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Intocable is one of the most influential groups in the Tejano/Norteño music scene today with its road to success beginning over 25 years ago in Zapata, Texas, the press release said.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, February 10, at 10:00 a.m. (CT) and range in price from $39.50 to $99.50 plus taxes and fees.

Tickets can be purchased online at buddyhollyhall.com, by calling ETIX at 1 (800) 514-3849 and in person at the box office located at 1300 Mac Davis Lane open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.