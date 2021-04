LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, April 12, 2021, Guardian Utility Construction will close Iola Avenue, between 26th and 29th Streets, for utility construction. Signs will be out to detour traffic around the closure. Rear access to West End Shopping Center will remain open. The closure is expected to last one week.

(Provided by the City of Lubbock)

