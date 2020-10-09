Irish actor to play Buddy Holly in new biopic

LUBBOCK, Texas — Irish actor Ruairi O’Connor will play music legend and Lubbock native Buddy Holly in an upcoming biographical film “Clear Lake,” according to Variety.com.

The film was initially announced in 2018 and was slated to begin filming in February 2019 to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Holly’s death outside of Clear Lake, Iowa, but is now set for a 2021 release. The film will be produced in association with Maria Elena Holly, the musician’s widow.

The biopic will tell the story of Holly and other musicians of the late 1950s and how they gave birth to the rock ‘n’ roll genre of music while helping to transform civil rights in America, according to Variety.

In an Instagram post, O’Connor talked about landing the role and how the first song he ever learned to play with his father was Holly’s “Words of Love.”