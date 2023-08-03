LUBBOCK, Texas — The Make-A-Wish Foundation is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

Friday night is the big Waltzing For Wishes gala. Two of the biggest stars of the show are Irish twins Dayson and Tinsley Hays.

They’ll be dancing with their parents to help raise money to grant more wishes for kids right here on the South Plains.

Dayson has a very rare condition, Cat eye Syndrome, diagnosed shortly after he was born. Tinsley was diagnosed with ATRT brain cancer. They are both doing great today, Dayson gets regular checkups and Tinsley is now in remission.

They each chose to go to Disney World for their wishes. The average cost of one wish is $10,000 dollars. They hope to help raise lots of money to send other South Plains Wish kids on their dreams.

Tables are still available. Click here to get your tickets. or email Denay Hooks at dhooks@ntx.wish.org