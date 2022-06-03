LUBBOCK, Texas — (PRESS RELEASE)

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock

City of Lubbock confirms the IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon will be held Sunday, June 26. Right now, more than 1,300 athletes have registered for the event that includes a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bike course, and 13.1 mile run. This event provides the following qualifying spots for the IRONMAN World Championships:

75 age group slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah

30 Women For Tri slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah

2 Handcycle slots for the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in St. George, Utah

2 Handcycle slots for the 2022 IRONMAN World Championship in Kona

After another successful IRONMAN 70.3 Triathlon in 2021, City leadership is excited this event is returning to the Hub City.

“The City of Lubbock looks forward to welcoming visitors to this year’s IRONMAN 70.3 Lubbock Triathlon. Whether you are running, supporting, sponsoring or volunteering, your dedication is what makes this event possible.” said Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne. “I encourage citizens to come out and cheer on these incredible athletes as they compete on Sunday, June 26th.”

Information about race courses, registration and media credential registration can be found at https://ironmanlubbock.com

The City will provide more detailed information throughout the coming weeks.

