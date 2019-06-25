Ironman 70.3 Lubbock triathlon to impact several area roadways on Sunday, June 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from TxDOT:

The Ironman 70.3 Lubbock triathlon is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 30. Several state roadways, including a section of westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway (US 82) will be used by the athletes during the cycling portion of the race.

Motorist traveling on FM 1729, FM 3523, FM 400, US 82 (Parkway Drive) and the Marsha Sharp Freeway should anticipate sharing the road with cyclists and lane/road closures said Jeremy Dearing, P.E., TxDOT Lubbock District director of transportation operations.

“Drivers should be extra vigilant when driving on the rural roadway portions of the bike race—FMs 1729, 3523 and 400—and should be prepared to share the road with the athletes or to be stopped by law enforcement as cyclists make their way through the course,” Dearing said. “A portion of the westbound Marsha Sharp Freeway mainlanes and Parkway Drive, from MLK Boulevard to University Avenue, will be closed to traffic as the athletes make their way to Jones AT&T Stadium.”

Westbound MSF traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road. Eastbound MSF mainlane traffic will not be impacted.

For more information, contact TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472.

(News release from the Texas Dept. of Transportation, Lubbock District)